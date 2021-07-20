The Bills have signed third-round pick Spencer Brown, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown, an offensive lineman out of Northern Iowa, was the club’s one remaining unsigned 2021 draftee.

Brown appeared in 33 games with 32 starts at Northern Iowa. The team’s season was postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Brown started each game at right tackle in 2019 to earn second-team Missouri Valley Conference honors.

The Bills selected Brown with the 93rd pick in the third round this year. He was one of eight Buffalo draft picks for 2021, headlined by first-round pick Gregory Rousseau.

Bills sign Spencer Brown originally appeared on Pro Football Talk