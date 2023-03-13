Bills re-sign special teams ace Tyler Matakevich to one-year deal
Linebacker Tyler Matakevich has been re-signed by the Buffalo Bills just prior to the start of free agency.
The team announced the transaction on Monday, along with the re-signing of punter Sam Martin. Terms of Matakevich’s deal were not disclosed.
Matakevich has served as a depth linebacker, and more importantly a special teamer, for the Bills since 2020. He originally signed a two-year deal with the team as a free agent and was a re-signed to an extension last offseason to another one-year contract.
Check back for updates…
Related
Full list of Bills free agents as 2023 tampering window opens
Report: Bills' Tremaine Edmunds could push to be highest-paid LB in NFL
AFC East news: Dolphins trade for star defender Jalen Ramsey