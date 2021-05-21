The Bills got another draft pick under contract on Friday.

Defensive back Damar Hamlin signed a four-year deal with the team. The sixth-round pick is the sixth of eight picks to sign their contracts.

First-round edge rusher Gregory Rousseau and third-round offensive lineman Spencer Davis remain unsigned.

Hamlin grew up in Pittsburgh and stayed in town to play for Pitt. He started at safety for his three years with the Panthers and finished his college time with 275 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, six interceptions, and a fumble recovery.

The Bills have Jordan Poyer and Micah Hyde back at safety, so Hamlin will likely need to show an ability to help on special teams if he’s going to stick on the 53-man roster come September.

Bills sign sixth-rounder Damar Hamlin originally appeared on Pro Football Talk