Bills sign sixth-round pick Damar Hamlin to rookie deal

Damar Hamlin has officially joined the Buffalo Bills. On Friday, the team announced that Hamlin signed his rookie contract.

The standard four-year deal will count $700K against the Bills’ cap in 2021. The Pitt product was one of three sixth-round picks for the team at the 2021 NFL draft.

On May 13, the Bills signed five of their other eight rookie draft picks.

The lone two still undersigned are first-round pick Greg Rousseau and third-round selection Spencer Brown.

