Bills re-sign DE Shaq Lawson to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed Shaq Lawson.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Lawson returns to the team via a one-year deal.

Lawson was originally a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016. The 26 previously left Buffalo, but re-signed with the team last offseason on another one-year contract.

