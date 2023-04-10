Bills re-sign DE Shaq Lawson to one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills have re-signed Shaq Lawson.
According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Lawson returns to the team via a one-year deal.
Lawson was originally a first-round pick of the Bills in 2016. The 26 previously left Buffalo, but re-signed with the team last offseason on another one-year contract.
Check back for updates…
