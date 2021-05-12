The Bills went after edge rushers with their first two picks in this year’s draft and they signed one of them on Wednesday.

Second-round pick Carlos Basham posted a picture of his contract signing on Instagram. As is the case for all players drafted after the first round, Basham signed a four-year deal.

Basham was a three-year starter at Wake Forest and picked up 19.5 sacks over those years. He also had 149 tackles, 33.5 tackles for loss, seven forced fumbles, and a fumble return for a touchdown.

The Bills picked Gregory Rousseau in the first round and the hope with the Bills is that the two players will create problems for opposing quarterbacks for years to come.

Bills sign second-rounder Carlos Basham originally appeared on Pro Football Talk