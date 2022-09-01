The Bills have a new punter.

Veteran Sam Martin signed with the Bills on Wednesday, the team announced. Buffalo placed receiver Marquez Stevenson on injured reserve in a corresponding move.

Martin will replace rookie Matt Araiza, who the Bills waived four days ago in the wake of a gang-rape lawsuit.

The Bills worked out four punters Sunday and then had Martin in for a visit Wednesday after the Broncos released him.

The Lions made Martin a fifth-round draft choice in 2013, and he spent seven years in Detroit. He was in Denver the past two years.

In 2021, Martin ranked third in the NFL in net punting average at 42.8 yards per punt. He tied for fifth in the league with 28 punts inside the 20-yard line. During the preseason, Martin had a 49-yard net average on four preseason punts, with one inside the 20.

Bills sign Sam Martin, place Marquez Stevenson on IR originally appeared on Pro Football Talk