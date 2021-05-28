Bills sign Reid Ferguson to three-year contract extension

Reid Ferguson has done all of the long snapping for the Bills over the last four seasons and the team isn’t interested in making a change anytime soon.

The Bills announced on Friday that they have signed Ferguson to a three-year contract extension. The 2021 season is the final one on Ferguson’s current three-year deal.

Ferguson signed with the Bills after going undrafted out of LSU in 2016. He spent that year on the practice squad and took over the snapping duties the next season.

In addition to his snapping work, Ferguson has been credited with seven tackles in his 64 regular season games with Buffalo.

