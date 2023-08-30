Bills sign Reid Ferguson and Germain Ifedi, place WR Justin Shorter and LB Baylon Spector on IR

The Bills made some changes to their 53-man roster on Wednesday.

The team confirmed the previously reported signing of offensive lineman Germain Ifedi and announced that they have signed long snapper Reid Ferguson. Ferguson was released on Tuesday, but he spent the last six seasons with the team and his quick re-signing suggests that his return was never in doubt.

Ifedi and Ferguson take the roster spots of wide receiver Justin Shorter and linebacker Baylon Spector. Both players were placed on injured reserve and will have to spend at least four games on the list.

The Bills also signed defensive tackle Eli Ankou, wide receiver Marcell Ateman, cornerback Kyron Brown, defensive end Kameron Cline, defensive lineman Richard Gouraige, cornerback Ja'Marcus Ingram, wide receiver Andy Isabella, offensive lineman Kevin Jarvis, running back Ty Johnson, offensive lineman Greg Mancz, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, wide receiver Bryan Thompson, defensive tackle Kendall Vickers, and tight end Joel Wilson to the practice squad.