Bills sign Reggie Gilliam to two-year extension

The Buffalo Bills and Reggie Gilliam have agreed to a two-year contract extension. The team announced the transaction on Sunday.

Gilliam, 24, offers the Bills some unique position flexibility. Since signing in Buffalo in 2020 as an undrafted rookie free agent, Gilliam has lined up at both fullback and tight end.

Gilliam also contributes on special teams. In 2021, Gilliam played in 77 percent of the team’s special teams snaps.

On offense, Gilliam’s production has been limited. In two seasons, he has five catches for 39 yards. However, Gilliam does have one touchdown grab which was in the first game of his career.

Gilliam signing an extension likely indicates the Bills intend to keep him on their 53-man roster at the end of training camp.

