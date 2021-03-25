Bills sign RB Matt Breida to one-year deal

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bills are expected to sign running back Matt Breida. The deal is said to be for one year and was later confirmed by the team. The 26-year-old joins a backfield with Zack Moss and Devin Singletary at the top of the depth chart. Breida played with the Dolphins last season after starting with the 49ers the first three years of his career. For his career, Breida has averaged 4.9 yards per carry, however, his 2020 average in Miami was 4.3. In 12 games with the Dolphins, Breida had only 254 rushing yards and just nine total catches