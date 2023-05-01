Bills sign RB Latavius Murray to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have made their first addition following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft.

The team announced that free agent running back Latavius Murray has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Murray, 33, has been on the team’s radar since early April. He previously took a free-agent visit with the team at the time.

Murray joins a running back room in Buffalo involving the recently added Damien Harris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire