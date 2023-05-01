Bills sign RB Latavius Murray to one-year deal

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills have made their first addition following the conclusion of the 2023 NFL draft.

The team announced that free agent running back Latavius Murray has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Murray, 33, has been on the team’s radar since early April. He previously took a free-agent visit with the team at the time.

Murray joins a running back room in Buffalo involving the recently added Damien Harris, James Cook and Nyheim Hines.

Related

Bills' Alex Austin ready to help 'wherever they need me'

Bills' Nick Broeker: 'Hoped for Buffalo' during 2023 NFL draft

Bills' Justin Shorter on Josh Allen: 'I've watched more games than he probably knows'

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire