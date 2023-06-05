Bills sign pass rusher Leonard Floyd to one-year deal
The Buffalo Bills are on the board with a bit of a late splash in free agency.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Buffalo has signed pass rusher Leonard Floyd to a one-year deal.
Floyd, 30, most recently played for the Los Angeles Rams. Despite continuing his rehab from his knee injury sustained last season, that means Von Miller was likely involved in the recruiting process.
Floyd played for the Rams for the past three years and the two won the Super Bowl with Los Angeles during the 2022 season. Miller was traded there, mid-season, by the Denver Broncos.
