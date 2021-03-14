Bills re-sign OL Jon Feliciano to three-year deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In another surprise re-signing, the Bills found the funds to bring offensive lineman Jon Feliciano back into the fold. According to NYUP, the lineman and the Bills have agreed to the three-year deal worth $17 million. That leaves an annual average value of $5.7M per season. Last week, the Bills re-signed fellow offensive lineman Daryl Williams to a three-year deal. That contract was announced after a four-year extension with linebacker Matt Milano was reached. Most had considered Feliciano, Williams, and Milano the Bills’ top-three pending free agents this offseason.