Bills sign OL David Quessenberry to one-year deal

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Buffalo Bills signed offensive lineman David Quessenberry to a one-year deal. The team announced the move on Thursday.

Quessenberry, 31, spent the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans. He was originally a sixth-round pick of the Houston Texans in 2013 out of San Jose State.

While stick around the NFL for several years now, Quessenberry only got his first dose of starting time last season. He started all 17 games with the Titans, and preformed very well according to Pro Football Focus.

The football analytics outlet graded Quessenberry an impressive 80.6 overall grade last season, amongst their best marks.

