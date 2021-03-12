Bills re-sign OL Daryl Williams to three-year extension

Another day, another player back in 2021.

After linebacker Matt Milano signed a four-year extension with the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, offensive lineman Daryl Williams followed suit on Friday. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the 28-year-old right tackle has signed a three-year deal with the team.

Williams signed with the Bills last offseason via a one-year “prove it” type of contract. After starting his career with the Carolina Panthers, he was a known commodity for Bills general manager Brandon Beane.

Early in his career, Williams was off to a good start in the pros. Injuries then got in the way which led him to only a one-year free agent deal last offseason.

But in that first season in Buffalo, Williams more than impressed. Pro Football Focus graded him a 79.2 overall in 2020, only slightly behind left tackle Dion Dawkins’ grade of 80.6.

Williams’ grade was the football analytics outlet’s 21st best tackle grade in the league last year.

Perhaps most importantly, Williams also proved he’s healthy. He did not miss a game in 2020 and played in 96 percent of Buffalo’s snaps on offense.

