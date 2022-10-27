We In or We Out? Bills should sign Odell Beckham Jr. 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses if the Buffalo Bills should sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Jake Bailey's starting punting job could be in jeopardy
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Even though he's cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer's commute to the Buffalo Bills' next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer's route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers. ''Yes, ready to play a home game,'' Poyer said Wednesday, when asked if he was done with driving.
#Bills vs. #Packers: 9 storylines to watch for in Week 8:
On a recent episode of "Bussin' With The Boys", Taylor Lewan dropped an interesting nugget about the Titans and Odell Beckham Jr.
The problem with the Steelers offense is not how much they throw downfield.
With Josh Allen passing the ball as well as he has, the Bills haven't needed to run the ball, but there will come a time when they'll need to be better.
The Bills released artists renderings of their new stadium in Orchard Park. Here are some of the highlights.
Peyton Manning had plenty of sympathy for Mac Jones after the Patriots benched the second-year quarterback early in the second quarter of Monday night's Week 7 game against the Bears.
San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan wasn’t happy his team fell for the Chiefs’ trick.
Bailey Zappe appears to have a very different philosophy than Mac Jones when it comes to executing Matt Patricia's plays in the Patriots' offense.
Charles Robinson, Charles McDonald and Jori Epstein discuss the final days before the NFL trade deadline, the QB controversy in New England, the Colts benching Matt Ryan and more.
The Times' Sam Farmer analyzes each matchup and predicts the winners in NFL Week 8. The 49ers will beat the Rams, and the Eagles will remain undefeated.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
My all-time favorite sound bite from any coach or player came six years ago next month, when Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers dismissed an opinion of mine, calling me out by name and saying “don’t waste your time reading crap like that.” (I should have sent Aaron a free copy of Playmakers.) The issue came up [more]
The Bears became the latest team to fill the Eagles' war chest. In time, Ryan Poles should hope to find himself on the other side of that equation. If he follows Howie Roseman's blueprint, he just might.
The Sofi Stadium turf is in the crosshairs after a spate of injuries during Sunday's Chargers-Seahawks game.
Here's the national media reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles acquiring pass rusher Robert Quinn from the Chicago Bears for a fourth-round pick
The Chiefs re-loaded with a 10-player rookie class. How’s it working? Results may vary.
While Kareem Hunt's playing time hasn't decreased recently, his touches have, opening the door to more trade rumors involving the Browns running back.
Lauren Carpenter reviews five players who face tough matchups in Week 8. These players may tank your fantasy score so stack your roster accordingly. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)