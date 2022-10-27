We In or We Out? Bills should sign Odell Beckham Jr. 'GMFB'

The Associated Press

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) Even though he's cleared for air travel, safety Jordan Poyer's commute to the Buffalo Bills' next game will thankfully be much shorter. Rather than spending 17 hours sitting in the back of a rented van on the way to Kansas City two weeks ago, Poyer's route Sunday will cover just a few miles from his home in suburban Buffalo to the Bills' stadium for a night game against the Green Bay Packers. ''Yes, ready to play a home game,'' Poyer said Wednesday, when asked if he was done with driving.