Bills sign Mike Bell, Steven Gonzalez, two more draft picks

The Bills have had a busy day. They signed five draft choices, six undrafted free agents as well as linebacker Mike Bell and offensive lineman Steven Gonzalez.

Bell signed a one-year deal Thursday, the team announced.

It marks Bell’s third time with the Bills. He participated in the team’s offseason program in 2020 and was a part of Bills’ rookie minicamp in 2019.

Bell played at Fresno State for three seasons and totaled 198 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, four interceptions, 16 passes defense, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

Gonzalez also signed a one-year deal Thursday.

He most recently spent the 2020 offseason and training camp with the Cardinals. The offensive lineman played collegiately at Penn State where he appeared in 50 games.

The Bills also announced the signings of draft picks Boogie Basham, Tommy Doyle, Marquez Stevenson, Rachad Wildgoose and Jack Anderson. All signed four-year deals.

Basham, Wildgoose and Anderson previously were reported.

The Bills selected Doyle with the 161st overall pick in the fifth round out of the University of Miami (Ohio). The offensive lineman made 30 starts for the Red Hawks and was named First Team All-MAC in 2019 and 2020.

Buffalo chose Stevenson in the sixth round (203rd overall) out of the University of Houston. He was Ed Oliver‘s roommate in college, and Stevenson led the team with 52 receptions in 2019.

In his four seasons at Houston, Stevenson had 147 receptions for 2,269 yards and 22 touchdowns. Stevenson also returned 38 kickoffs in college for 889 return yards and three return touchdowns, with his longest return being 97 yards.

In addition, the Bills signed six rookies who went undrafted: USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin, Notre Dame cornerback Nick McCloud, Bowling Green tight end Quintin Morris, San Diego State safety Tariq Thompson, Fresno State offensive lineman Syrus Tuitele and San Jose State receiver Tre Walker.

