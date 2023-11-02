Bills sign Linval Joseph: Highlights from his first practice

The Buffalo Bills have welcomed Linval Joseph to Orchard Park.

Joseph, 35, signed with the team this week and quickly got on the field for his first practice at One Bills Drive.

Joseph is expected to have a role in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation the team has long run. He’s known as a space-eating player, similar to the type of defender the Bills lost when D-lineman DaQuan Jones went down due to a pectoral injury.

To check out Joseph getting after it during his first workout with his new team, see the attached video clips shared by local media members in the list below:

First look at new #Bills DT Linval Joseph, who was at practice today after the team announced his signing this morning. Ed Oliver described Joseph as the Buffalo D-line’s “new toy” pic.twitter.com/Vc50qq2Tto — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 2, 2023

Here’s a look at new #Bills DT Linval Joseph as he starts to learn this defense. pic.twitter.com/DiP55qg8qq — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 2, 2023

Ed Oliver asked me if I've ever seen a man bigger than Linval Joseph. See for yourself the newest #Bills monstrous DT. pic.twitter.com/4U5JcRvpCk — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) November 2, 2023

