Advertisement

Bills sign Linval Joseph: Highlights from his first practice

Nick Wojton
·1 min read

The Buffalo Bills have welcomed Linval Joseph to Orchard Park.

Joseph, 35, signed with the team this week and quickly got on the field for his first practice at One Bills Drive.

Joseph is expected to have a role in Buffalo’s defensive line rotation the team has long run. He’s known as a space-eating player, similar to the type of defender the Bills lost when D-lineman DaQuan Jones went down due to a pectoral injury.

To check out Joseph getting after it during his first workout with his new team, see the attached video clips shared by local media members in the list below:

Linval Joseph's first practice

Linval Joseph's first practice

Linval Joseph's first practice

Linval Joseph's first practice

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire