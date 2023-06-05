The Bills have just made a big addition to their pass rush.

Veteran pass rusher Leonard Floyd has agreed to a one-year deal in Buffalo, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 30-year-old Floyd has played the last three seasons for the Rams after playing his first four NFL seasons with the Bears. Last year he started all 17 games and recorded nine sacks.

By signing Floyd, the Bills are making a major statement that they’re committed to winning the Super Bowl this year, and a big step toward that will be Floyd putting pressure on Aaron Rodgers, Tua Tagovailoa, Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow and the other quarterbacks the Bills will have to beat if they’re going to get further than the divisional round of the playoffs, where they’ve lost the last two years.

Bills pass rusher Von Miller is coming off a torn ACL and says he thinks he can play Week One, but whether Miller is there to open the season or not, the Bills now know they’ve got an established veteran pass rusher.

Bills sign Leonard Floyd originally appeared on Pro Football Talk