Bills sign LB Shayne Simon ahead of minicamp

The Buffalo Bills have added linebacker Shayne Simon to their roster, signing the player just ahead of the team’s 2024 mandatory minicamp.

Simon was an undrafted prospect following the 2024 NFL draft. He joins the team after he attended multiple rookie tryout camps with teams post draft, including one in Buffalo.

Most recently, Simon played the past two seasons at Pitt. From 2018-2021, Simon played with Notre Dame.

In 12 games last season, Simon had 48 tackles, including 7.5 for loss and five sacks.

As any late signee, Simon will have an uphill battle to a roster spot with the Bills. But Simon could potentially be helped by the rule changes made by the NFL relating to kickoffs this offseason which might require more players with Simon’s profile. Regardless, he’s likely a practice squad candidate.

In a corresponding move, offensive lineman Tommy Doyle was placed on the waived/injured list.

Bills Wire will provide all roster updates throughout the offseason.

