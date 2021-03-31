Bills sign LB Marquel Lee to one-year deal
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
March 31 is a date for linebackers in Buffalo Bills land. The team has announced the signing of linebacker Marquel Lee on Wednesday. He’s inked a one-year deal in Buffalo.
That announcement comes only a few hours after the Bills confirmed a report that they had signed another linebacker: Tyrell Adams.
Both players appear to be depth options behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano and might have an opportunity to play special teams as well.
Interestingly, the two have very different recent pasts. In 2020, Adams had a career year with the Texans. Lee on the other hand did not play last season.
He landed on the PUP list during 2019’s training camp and then was waived following a physical that August. From 2017 until then, Lee suited up for the Raiders, who made him a fifth-round pick out of Wake Forest.
Related
Tyler Bass pumped up Bills to Matt Breida
Morning mock draft: Bills take pass rusher that opted out
Report: Bills had interest in Chiefs' Jarran Reed
'Highmark Stadium' is new name of Bills Stadium