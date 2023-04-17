Bills re-sign LB AJ Klein to one-year deal

AJ Klein is set to return to the Buffalo Bills in 2023.

The team announced that the 31-year-old has re-signed with the team. He inked a new one-year deal.

Klein has spent parts of the past four seasons in Buffalo. The Bills previously released him in a salary cap move last offseason. After jumping over to the Chicago Bears and Baltimore Ravens briefly in 2022, Klein was claimed off waivers in November by Buffalo and returned.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire