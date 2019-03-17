Bills sign LaAdrian Waddle

The Bills continue to revamp their offensive line, adding another tackle Saturday.

LaAdrian Waddle, 27, signed a one-year deal, the team announced.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Patriots used Waddle as a spot starter during his three-plus seasons in New England. He appeared in 28 games with seven starts over the past two seasons.

He began his career as an undrafted rookie with the Lions, starting 24 games from 2013-15 with Detroit.

Waddle is expected to compete for the starting job with fellow free agent signee Ty Nsekhe, who previously played for Washington.