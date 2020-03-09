Bills sign Josh Norman

The Bills have welcomed several former Panthers coaches, executives and players in the last few years and they’re adding another to kick off this week.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the team has agreed to a one-year, $6 million deal with cornerback Josh Norman. Norman played for the Panthers when Bills head coach Sean McDermott was the defensive coordinator in Carolina.

Norman left the Panthers for Washington in 2016 after the Panthers pulled the franchise tag they’d used on Norman early in the offseason. He was a starter for his first three seasons in Washington and made eight starts last season before being benched down the stretch.

Washington released Norman last month and Bills General Manager Brandon Beane, another former Panthers employee, said that the team had spoken with him a short time later. Garafolo reports Norman spoke to other teams as well, but the familiarity with the Bills defensive scheme helped lead him to Buffalo.

