Bills sign Jordan Miller

The Bills announced the signing of free agent cornerback Jordan Miller to a one-year deal.

Miller, 25, has three years of NFL experience, most recently with the Saints.

He entered the NFL as an fifth-round choice of the Falcons in 2019 and spent two years in Atlanta. Miller joined the Seahawks’ roster during the 2021 offseason but Seattle waived him in the middle of training camp.

The Saints added him to their roster Sept. 11, and he was on and off the roster the rest of last season.

New Orleans most recently cut him July 26.

He has appeared in 12 games in the NFL with five total tackles.

Miller takes the roster spot of cornerback Travon Fuller, who was waived with a left the squad designation.

