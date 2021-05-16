Bills sign Joe Giles-Harris after minicamp tryout

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nick Wojton
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills had invited five players with NFL experience to their rookie minicamp this weekend to tryout for the team. Of those, one impressed: Joe Giles-Harris.

The linebacker inked a one-year deal with the Bills. The team announced his signing on Sunday.

Giles-Harris appeared in nine games with the Jaguars last season, making two starts. In those games, he notched 21 tackles, two for loss and a sack. Pro Football Focus was also a fan of his, as the football analytics outlet graded him a 75.6 overall last season.

Giles-Harris did not meet the minimal requirements to rank in PFF’s overall linebacker grading chart, but his 75.6 mark would have slotted him as their eighth-best linebacker in 2020 if he had met that threshold.

The 6-foot-2, 234-pound Giles-Harris also played in 39 percent of the Jaguars’ special teams snaps last season despite only seeing action in nine contests.

That might be the best route for him to make the Bills’ final roster in training camp as the linebacker room is a packed house currently in Buffalo.

Behind starters Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano, the Bills still have AJ Klein and Tyler Matakevich, along with the likes of Andre Smith, Tyrel Dodson, and three other offseason signings: Marquel Lee, Tyrell Adams and Mike Bell.

Related

Bills hold tryout with five players including WR Isaiah Ford

WATCH: GMFB's Kyle Brandt's top Week 1 game is Bills-Steelers

Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen in top-tier of QBs in NFL

Do Bills or Packers deserve more prime-time games? (video)

Recommended Stories

  • The Daily Sweat: Warriors, closing in on a play-in date with Lakers, face the eliminated Pelicans

    In the final days of the NBA regular season, good luck figuring out motivation.

  • Motor racing-F1 governing body to clamp down on suspected 'bendy wings'

    Formula One's governing body has warned teams it will introduce new rear wing flexibility tests next month amid suspicions of rule bending. Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton flagged up the issue after qualifying for last weekend's Spanish Grand Prix, which he won. Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told reporters on Sunday his cars' rear wings had passed stringent tests and were legal.

  • Andre Muniz addresses breaking Jacare Souza’s arm | UFC 262 video

    Andre Muniz talks about not only beating the legend, Jacare Souza, but breaking his arm while submitting him at UFC 262. UFC 262 video: Andre Muniz (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) UFC 262 live results: Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler

  • NBA creating new social justice award named after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

    The “Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Social Justice Champion” award will acknowledge a current player who advocates for social justice and campaigns for diversity and inclusion.

  • Cycling-Lafay wins stage eight of Giro d'Italia as Ewan abandons race

    Frenchman Lafay, 25, was among a group of nine in the breakaway on the final climb of the 170km stage and held off a late surge from Eolo-Kometa's Francesco Gavazzi who finished second with Team DSM's Nikias Arndt third. "I spent a lot of energy already in the first part of the stage to get into the breakaway," Lafay said. Groupama-FDJ's Attila Valter retained the leader's pink jersey with none of the general classification contenders losing time as they crossed the line in the same group.

  • Udonis Haslem gets ejected 3 minutes into season debut via run-in with Dwight Howard

    Three minutes, four points, one rebound and an ejection. What a legend.

  • Fantasy Basketball: Early look at top-12 rankings for 2021-22

    With the NBA regular season wrapping up, let's see what the first round of 2021-22 fantasy basketball drafts could look like.

  • Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91

    NEW YORK (AP) Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden were on the floor together for the first time in three months. The Brooklyn Nets shook off that slow start Saturday, beat the Chicago Bulls 105-91 and remained confident there's enough time to turn into the team they expect. Irving scored 22 points, but Durant shot just 4 for 17 and finished with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Edson Barboza on bizarre KO of Shane Burgos at UFC 262: ‘I really don’t understand’

    Edson Barboza recalls his bizarre-looking, delayed knockout of Shane Burgos at UFC 262.

  • Bradley Beal vs. Steph Curry race for scoring title winds down

    As the season winds downs, Bradley Beal returns for the final game of the season with the NBA scoring title on his mind.

  • Nadal beats a tired Djokovic for 10th Italian Open title

    Rafael Nadal beat a tired Novak Djokovic 7-5, 1-6, 6-3 for a record-extending 10th Italian Open title on Sunday. It also re-established Nadal as the overwhelming favorite for the French Open, where he will be aiming for an even harder-to-believe 14th title starting in two weeks. Nadal beat Djokovic in straight sets in last year’s Roland Garros final.

  • Cowboys News: Most likely veteran to be cut? Prescott, rookie minicamp updates

    The Dallas Cowboys have started their rookie minicamp practices, how are the rookies doing? Is Dak Prescott ready for practice? How are RBs?

  • Kyrie Irving turns attention to Israel-Palestine: Basketball 'not the most important thing to me right now'

    "My goal out here, my purpose, is to help humanity and I can't sit here and not address that," he said.

  • After long and influential career, Chris Webber elected to Basketball Hall of Fame

    From Detroit Country Day to Michigan basketball's Fab Five to the NBA and the Detroit Pistons, Chris Webber's winding career is Hall of Fame bound

  • Andy Murray to skip French Open and focus on Wimbledon after groin issues persist

    In the latest setback of a miserable season, Andy Murray has dropped his plans to participate in the French Open — which starts a fortnight today — after experiencing a recurrence of groin pain while training in Rome. His intention now is to make an early start in his grass-court preparation in order to be as ready as possible for Queen’s and Wimbledon — the two most productive tournaments of his career. Clearly, he will first have to overcome this lingering and mysterious groin problem, which first surfaced just before the Miami Open in March. Murray travelled out to Rome a week ago to test himself in a series of practice sessions with leading players. He is understood to have taken Novak Djokovic to a tie-break in their unofficial set last Sunday, and also made a late entry into the doubles event as an alternate, playing alongside Liam Broady. Together, they showed strength of character to come back and eliminate Luke Saville and Max Purcell in the first round. But after going out in the second round to Kevin Kravietz and Horia Tecau, Murray was equivocal during an interview with the Press Association. “Today didn't feel that great on the court,” he said. “I didn't play that well in comparison to yesterday.” The original intention had been to enter one of the two ATP 250 events next week, either in Geneva or Lyon, but that idea has been dropped. Clay has always been a difficult surface for Murray, whereas grass is his preferred environment, and he will no doubt be trying to convince himself that this last-minute rescheduling could work in his favour. The last time he made a late withdrawal from the French Open was in 2013, after a bout of back trouble in Rome. He wound up winning his first Wimbledon a month later. Yet the reality of this latest unfortunate development is that Murray has now appeared in only four majors since he first dropped off the tour in 2017, on account of his arthritic right hip. He has won just two grand-slam matches in that time, both at the US Open. Since having that joint “resurfaced” in January 2019 — which meant the insertion of a metal rod in the top of the femur, which slots into a metal socket in his pelvis — Murray has been determined to prove that he can become the first singles player to compete successfully with a bionic hip. (Bob Bryan was able to extend his career substantially in the doubles arena, which is significantly less physically demanding.) But the evidence is beginning to suggest that this may be an impossible dream, even if Murray has had some terrible luck along the way. He will certainly be ruing the Covid-19 infection he suffered while feeling in otherwise strong physical shape in January, which kept him out of the Australian Open. Every time he misses a major tournament, he must wonder if he will ever play there again.

  • Conor McGregor reacts to Charles Oliveira’s UFC 262 title win, teases fight

    Conor McGregor appears to be targeting new champ Charles Oliveira after UFC 262.

  • Watch Tim Duncan’s humble Hall of Fame induction speech

    Tim Duncan may be the most underrated legend of the game ever.

  • A day after Scott Stallings’ caddie asked him if ‘we could break 80,’ he jumps near AT&T Byron Nelson lead

    The game slowed down for Scott Stallings during Friday's round at the Byron Nelson, but it picked up on Saturday.

  • Giants sign former Panthers first-round WR Kelvin Benjamin to reportedly play TE

    Kelvin Benjamin's comeback story opens another chapter.