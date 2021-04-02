The Bills have added another piece to their offensive line.

The team announced on Friday that they have signed offensive lineman Jamil Douglas. Douglas agreed to a one-year deal with the AFC East club.

Douglas was a fourth-round pick of the Dolphins in 2015 and remained with Miami through the middle of the 2016 season. He spent time with the Patriots and Falcons, but did not make his next regular season appearance until he was with the Titans in 2019.

Douglas, who has seen time at guard and center, has started 11 of the 46 games he’s played in the NFL. He joins Bobby Hart as free agent additions to the offensive line in Buffalo.

Bills sign Jamil Douglas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk