Bills re-sign Ike Boettger

The Bills re-signed offensive guard Ike Boettger to a one-year deal, the team announced Friday.

Boettger, an interior offensive lineman, worked his way back to the field in Week 16. He played six snaps in the team’s 35-13 win over the Bears after being activated from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

“He’s a king. I freaking love Ike,” quarterback Josh Allen said during the 2022 season, via Alec White of the team website. “I don’t think you can find one guy in the world that has a bad thing to say about Ike. The ultimate, ultimate team guy.”

Boettger tore his Achilles in a Dec. 26, 2021, game against the Patriots and missed almost all of last season before returning. He played only the one game in 2022.

But Boettger previously started 17 games for the Bills from 2020-21.

He has played five seasons in Buffalo, with 34 game appearances.

