The Bills have added a veteran offensive lineman who’s familiar with the AFC East.

Buffalo has signed Greg Van Roten, the team announced on Monday.

Van Roten was most recently with the Jets having signed a three-year contract with the team in 2020. Van Roten appeared in all 17 games and started 10 last season for New York. The club released Van Roten in May after claiming Nate Herbig off waivers.

Van Roten started his career with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Penn in 2012. He’s also served as a starting guard for the Panthers and spent time with the Seahawks, Jaguars, and Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

Bills sign Greg Van Roten originally appeared on Pro Football Talk