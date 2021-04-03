Bills sign former Titans OL Jamil Douglas to one-year deal

Mike Moraitis
·1 min read
After three seasons with the Tennessee Titans, offensive lineman Jamil Douglas is moving on to play for the Buffalo Bills in 2021 after signing a one-year contract with the team.

Douglas was originally signed by the Titans to their practice squad in 2018 and served as depth during his time in Nashville. In 2019, Douglas had a chance to show what he could do as a starter with right guard Nate Davis missing time due to injury, but didn’t do much with his opportunity.

In 2020, Douglas saw himself jumped on the depth chart by undrafted free agent and offensive lineman, Aaron Brewer, who figures to be the main backup on the interior for Tennessee in 2021 after an impressive rookie season.

A former fourth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins in 2015, Douglas brings versatility with him to Buffalo thanks to his ability to be a backup at both guard and center.

With Douglas’ departure, the Titans will likely be looking to add more depth on the inside for this coming season, whether that be through free agency or the draft.

