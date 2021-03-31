Bills sign former Texans ILB Tyrell Adams

After spending the last three seasons with the Houston Texans, inside linebacker Tyrell Adams has found a new team.

According to Nick Wojton of the Bills Wire, Buffalo has signed the 28-year-old from West Georgia.

For Adams, it isn’t the first time he will go to Buffalo as he was a member of their 53-man roster during the 2017 season. However, he was waived immediately as he failed his physical.

In Houston, Adams was able to finally launch his career after spending much of the beginning bouncing on and off practice squads and offseason rosters as an undrafted free agent in 2015.

“I definitely felt like I was always capable of playing,” Adams said of his 2020 campaign on Jan. 4. “I think the biggest thing also was just proving to myself I could play. Sometimes kind of defeating those mental thoughts of not being able to because of lack of opportunities or whatever it may have been. I kind of always believed in myself and told myself you can do it when you get the chance.

“I’m thankful for the chance that I got but there’s a lot of things I kind of feel like I left out of there that I can work on and mold and craft to be better in the following years.”

Adams provided the Texans defense with 125 combined tackles, 2.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, four pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery in 16 games, 12 of which he started in place of an injured Benardrick McKinney.