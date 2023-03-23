Bills sign former Rams G David Edwards

We can officially add David Edwards to the ever-growing list of the Rams’ departures in free agency this offseason. The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Edwards to a one-year deal for an undisclosed amount.

Edwards is coming off the most challenging season of his career, playing just four games for the Rams. He missed 13 games after suffering two concussions, the second of which caused him to be shut down for the remainder of the season.

In 2021, he started all 17 regular-season games and all four playoff games as the Rams went on a run to the Super Bowl, winning it over the Bengals.

Edwards joined the Rams as a fifth-round pick in 2019 and has outplayed his draft position. As a rookie, he started 10 games and was active for all 16. He made 14 starts in 2020 and has totaled 45 starts in four seasons.

Edwards may not be a top-tier guard, but he was a valuable piece of the Rams offensive line when he was healthy.

