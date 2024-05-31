Bills sign former Olympian and ex-WWE wrestler to roster

The Buffalo Bills made one of the more interesting signings of the offseason on Friday.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills are signing former Olympic gold medal-winning wrestler and WWE prospect Gable Steveson to a deal.

It’s a move the Bills hope pays off down the line. Steveson is clearly a special athlete at only 24 years old. He’s one of the most dominant wrestlers of this generation, and he’ll be trying to use those skills to find success in the NFL.

The New England Patriots know how effective a wrestling background can be in football. Just look at the success former offensive guard Stephen Neal had in his transition to the league. The former two-time NCAA Division I wrestling champion helped the Patriots win three Super Bowls.

Steveson previously signed a deal with WWE, but he was ultimately released from the company. Now, he’ll try to resume his athletic career with the perennial playoff-contending Bills.

