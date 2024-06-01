Bills sign former gold medal wrestler Gable Steveson

Olympic gold medalist wrestler Gable Stevenson has signed with the Buffalo Bills.

In a corresponding move, the team release punter Matt Haack.

Steveson, 24, has limited football experience. He was a decorated college wrestler at the NCAA level prior to his Olympic achievements at the University of Minnesota.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Steveson will give his best to make the Bills on the defensive line. Considering his inexperience, Steveson, who signed a three-year deal, will have an uphill battle to make the final roster.

