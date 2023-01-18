Bills sign former Colts WR Dezmon Patmon to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills signed former Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Dezmon Patmon to the practice squad, per Nate Atkins of the Indianapolis Star.

Patmon was on the team’s practice squad at the end of the season so if the Colts wanted to keep him on the roster, they would have needed to sign him to a Reserve/Future deal as they did with several others.

Because they didn’t, Patmon immediately became a free agent at the end of the regular season.

The Bills signed former Colts WR Dezmon Patmon to their practice squad today. Some reserve depth for the playoffs. — Nate Atkins (@NateAtkins_) January 17, 2023

The former sixth-round pick never found a role with the Colts. He appeared in just one game during the 2022 season, the Week 2 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. He played 48% of the snaps while recording two receptions for 24 yards.

In his career, Patmon has appeared in eight games. He’s recording four receptions for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Now, Patmon will join former Colts running back Nyheim Hines on the Bills roster in hopes of winning the Super Bowl.

