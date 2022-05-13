The Bills have taken care of their rookie class in one swoop.

Buffalo announced on Friday that the club has signed all eight of its 2022 draft picks and signed nine undrafted free agents.

First-round pick Kaiir Elam has a four-year deal with a fifth-year option for 2026. The Bills will have to decide whether or not to exercise it on the cornerback in the spring of 2025.

Second-round running back James Cook, third-round linebacker Terrel Bernard, fifth-round receiver Khalil Shakir, sixth-round picks punter Matt Araiza, cornerback Christian Benford, and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta, along with seventh-round linebacker Baylon Spector all have standard four-year deals.

As for the team’s undrafted free agents, Buffalo has signed offensive lineman Alec Anderson, running back Raheem Blackshear, cornerback Travon Fuller, defensive end Kingsley Jonathan, offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter, offensive lineman Tanner Owen, receiver Neil Pau’u, receiver Malik Williams, and tight end Jaylen Wydermyer.

The Bills will hold their rookie minicamp this weekend.

Bills sign entire 2022 draft class, nine UDFAs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk