Bills sign Efe Obada

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Josh Alper
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Bills have provided a new home for several former Panthers players since head coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane made the move from Carolina to Buffalo and that list grew on Wednesday.

The team announced that defensive end Efe Obada has agreed to a one-year deal with the team.

Obada began playing football in London and had stints with the Cowboys, Chiefs, and Falcons before landing with the Panthers in 2017 as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program. He became the first player from that program to make a 53-man roster the next year.

Obada appeared in 42 games over the last three seasons and ended his time with the Panthers with a 5.5-sack season in 2020. He had 50 tackles, 7.5 sacks, an interception, a forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries during his time in Carolina.

Bills sign Efe Obada originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Buffalo Bills sign DE Efe Obada

    Efe Obada signs with Buffalo Bills.

  • Fan-favorite Carolina Panthers player leaves team during free agency

    The exodus from Charlotte to Buffalo continues.

  • Efe Obada becomes latest former Panthers DL to sign with the Bills

    The Bills are signing former Panthers defensive lineman Efe Obada to a one-year deal, per Jonathan Jones at CBS Sports.

  • B/R suggests D.J. Fluker, Alex Okafor to Bills

    Bleacher Report suggests the Buffalo Bills could sign DJ Fluker, Alex Okafor in free agency.

  • Bills re-sign WR Isaiah McKenzie

    Buffalo Bills re-signed WR Isaiah McKenzie.

  • PFF: Bills’ best free agency move was re-signing Daryl Williams

    Pro Football Focus on the Buffalo Bills' re-signing of offensive lineman Daryl Williams during 2021 NFL free agency.

  • Puerto Rico cracks down on tourists flouting pandemic rules

    They come from New York, Illinois, Michigan, and authorities say too many of the tourists are flouting Puerto Rico's pandemic health measures, including the mask mandate, the nightly curfew and a requirement to stay in isolation pending coronavirus tests. While tourism represents only about 7% of the island’s economy, it was considered one of its strongest sectors prior to the pandemic, drawing a record number of cruise ship passengers.

  • Carolina Panthers will re-sign offensive guard John Miller

    Scoop: The Panthers are bringing back right guard John Miller for next season.

  • NCAA Tournament Needs A Geography Lesson After Bonehead Illinois Tweet

    "Nah, we ain’t forgetting this," one fan wrote on Twitter.

  • Michigan Covid surge raises fears it’s an early sign of things to come across US

    State recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week as numbers underscore the need for a speedier vaccine rollout, experts say A nurse consults with people waiting in their vehicles to receive Covid vaccines in Detroit, Michigan, on 15 January. Photograph: Emily Elconin/Reuters A recent jump in Michigan Covid cases and hospitalizations is alarming public health officials and raising fear that it could be an early sign of things to come across the rest of the country. Michigan recorded nearly 17,000 new cases last week, which represents a more than 300% increase from the same week last month. Its per-capita rate over the last week is the nation’s fourth highest, while its positivity rate recently hit 9% – the highest mark since mid-January. The state’s numbers, especially hospitalizations, are a cautionary tale that underscores the need for a speedier vaccine rollout here and nationwide, said Dr Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Public Health. “We could very well see an increase of cases in a number of states, and we already are seeing that in Michigan, but if you address the vaccine supply bottleneck then it won’t translate into a huge surge,” she said. “At the end of the day, whether there’s a real surge will depend on vaccinations.” The state’s latest jump is attributable to the confluence of several developments, experts say: the proliferation of more contagious variants, reopening of schools, Covid fatigue and a loosening of Covid restrictions, among other issues. Though mortalities remain low, increases in deaths have followed similar jumps in cases and hospitalizations during the state’s previous surges. Hospitalizations surged by 20% between Friday and Monday, which Nuzzo called a “worrisome detail”. Though the number of cases is still important, hospitalization figures are “key” as the vaccination effort races against time. “Now I’m looking even more closely at hospitalizations and deaths because what we should see is that those continue to decline, even if cases go up,” Nuzzo said. “[Michigan’s hospitalization numbers] suggest that there are some vaccination gaps that need to be plugged.” The state ranks in the nation’s bottom third in percentage of the population that’s fully vaccinated, but as of 22 March had the second-highest increase in new vaccinations over the last week, indicating that its rollout is accelerating. The data on who is being vaccinated may offer some clues as to why hospitalizations are up despite the rollout. While about 25% of the state’s population has received a first dose, only 15% of Detroit residents have. The city’s residents on the whole suffer from a higher rate of underlying health issues that are often behind the more serious cases. Nuzzo said vaccine distribution has generally lagged in large cities around the nation, and Michigan’s numbers “shine a spotlight on places where the state has to do a better job at vaccinating”. States can avoid a similar scenario by bringing the vaccine to lower-income people in cities who may not have easy access to transportation, she added. Still, Michigan’s increasing numbers “may or may not” be a harbinger of a nationwide surge, said Josh Petrie, an assistant professor in the department of epidemiology at the University of Michigan’s School of Public Health. Higher percentages of the populations have been infected in states where restaurants, schools and businesses have largely remained open, so a new surge could be delayed, or may not happen to the degree it will in Michigan where more people are still susceptible. That combined with the percentage of residents vaccinated could determine “whether it takes off in other states around the country”, Petrie said. About 60% of Michiganders aged 65 years old and up have received at least one dose, representing a bright spot in the rollout. However, most children still aren’t receiving the vaccination and the state this week reported 53 new clusters in K-12 schools that have infected 253 students and staff. Those are in addition to dozens of ongoing clusters. State officials have said sports and extracurricular activities are more responsible for school transmissions than the classroom. Either way, Michigan’s increasing cases “are very much linked to the schools because children can’t get vaccinated at this time”, said Dr Teena Chopra, an infectious disease professor at Wayne State University in Detroit. “Schools should be open, but they should open in a phased manner, and only as long as they have all the resources to keep children safe,” she added. Chopra also pointed to the proliferation of the B1117 variant, the faster-spreading variant first identified in the UK, in Michigan. The state’s 725 confirmed B1117 cases represent the nation’s second-highest tally. Though the variant is unquestionably spreading, others noted that Michigan is doing more testing for variants, and methodology can make it difficult to know how prevalent the variant is state by state. Moreover, many of Michigan’s B1117 cases can be traced to a prison outbreak. Still, as people travel for spring break or other reasons, it’s inevitable that the variant will spread in Michigan and other states, Chopra said, and she fears that could boost the number of transmissions and hospitalizations. Experts also pointed to the 2 March relaxation of restrictions on indoor gatherings by the Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, which allowed gyms, movie theaters, bars and restaurants to increase capacity to 50% and stay open later. The state also began allowing family visitations after testing at nursing homes. Concurrently, Covid fatigue appears to be setting in, Dr Sarah Lyon-Callo, the state’s chief epidemiologist, said last week in a press conference. Her data shows that people are moving about at near pre-pandemic levels, and a “consistently low proportion” are continuing to stay home. Outside of reinstating stricter orders and renewed vigilance, the only measure that can slow the new surge is boosting the number of vaccinations, Chopra said. She expects that the state will have vaccinated about 70-80% of the population by July, at which time “we can slowly phase out restrictions”. “We need to remember that it is not over yet,” she said. “It will be over soon, but it’s not yet.” Dr Anthony Fauci expressed a similar sentiment last week when discussing the state’s increasing cases on CNN. He said Whitmer should “just hold off a bit” on further loosening of restrictions. “When you get the overwhelming majority of your population vaccinated, the chances of there being a surge are minuscule,” he added. “Just hang in there. Don’t turn the switch on and off.”

  • Report: RB James White expected to re-sign with the Patriots

    The 29-year-old is expected to a sign a deal that would keep him in Foxborough.

  • Patriots waive Justin Rohrwasser

    The Patriots entered Tuesday with three kickers on their roster. Now, they have only two. New England waived Justin Rohrwasser, per the transaction wire. A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Rohrwasser gained notoriety for his tattoo of the logo of the far-right militia group, Three Percenters. The tattoo has since been removed. Rohrwasser did [more]

  • Pablo Escobar’s Personal Race Car For Sale At $2.2 Million

    It was also famously driven by Emerson Fittipaldi in the first IROC race.

  • Master P Says the Secret to His Financial Success Involves Cereal

    The rapper shares the greatest and worst investments of his life.

  • High school kid challenges retired NBA player, and it goes exactly how you'd expect

    The lesson: Do not challenge a professional athlete to a contest.

  • NASCAR at Bristol preview and betting odds: What you need to know about the Cup Series on dirt

    Sunday's race is the first Cup Series race on dirt since 1970.

  • Jones ends 'tough' seven-year drought with Honda Classic triumph

    The Sydney-born golfer's last tour victory came at the 2014 Houston Open, when he edged Matt Kuchar in the first hole of a playoff with a 42-yard chip in for birdie. He did not allow it to be as close at PGA National in Florida on Sunday, firing a final round two-under-par 68 to win by five strokes.

  • Changed the Game: After being told she'd fail as a pitcher, Lisa Fernandez became one of the best ever

    When she was pitching, it was almost impossible to get a hit off her. When she was hitting, it was almost impossible to get her out.

  • Tennis: Depth in women's game no surprise for top players

    The WTA circuit has seen only one repeat winner in 13 tournaments this year and for Japan's Naomi Osaka, who is fast emerging as the next dominant force in women's tennis, the results underline the depth of talent on the Tour. Russian Daria Kasatkina, who bagged the Phillip Island Trophy in Melbourne last month, became the first two-time winner on the Tour this year on Sunday after the 23-year-old's triumph in the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy final. While Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic have dominated the men's game, women's tennis has been searching for a successor to Serena Williams since the 23-times major winner became a mother in 2017.

  • Report: Philadelphia Eagles reach one-year deal with QB Joe Flacco

    Joe Flacco is headed to the NFC East.