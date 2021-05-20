Bills sign DL Treyvon Hester to one-year deal

Round 1 from Kiawah Island:

Nick Wojton
·1 min read
The Bills have made a depth move in the trenches on defense on Thursday. The team announced that defensive tackle Treyvon Hester has signed a one-year deal with the team.

Hester, 28, was a seventh-round pick of the Raiders in 2017. He has jumped around the NFL since, playing with the Eagles twice, most recently last season via their practice squad.

Hester was cut in early March. According to Eagles Wire, that move saved $920,000 against the Eagles’ salary cap.

During his career, Hester has made regular season appearances with the Raiders (2017), Eagles (2018) and Football Team (2019). Combined he has featured in 41 games but has only made two starts.

Hester has recorded 40 total tackles, four for loss, two sacks and forced one fumble in his career.

With the Bills, Hester will likely see a chance to earn a roster or practice squad spot in training camp.

