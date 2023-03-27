Bills sign DB Taylor Rapp to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have added to their secondary with the signing of Taylor Rapp.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Bills and Rapp have agreed to a one-year deal.

Rapp’s signing comes after Buffalo re-signed starting safety Jordan Poyer to a two-year deal. Poyer had been a pending free agent.

