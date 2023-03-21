Offensive tackle David Quessenberry will be back in Buffalo.

Quessenberry has agreed to terms with the Bills on a new contract, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Last year Quessenberry played in every game for the Bills and started three, including starts at both left and right tackle.

The 32-year-old Quessenberry was originally drafted by the Texans in 2013 and also played for the Titans before signing a one-year deal in Buffalo last year.

Bills re-sign David Quessenberry originally appeared on Pro Football Talk