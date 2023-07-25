Bills sign Darrynton Evans on eve of training camp

The Buffalo Bills have made a late running back addition to their roster just ahead of the start of 2023 training camp.

Darrynton Evans has signed in Buffalo a day prior to the start of camp. His agency announced that a deal had been struck with the Bills.

Evans was one of three running backs that had a workout in Orchard Park on Monday.

Evans, 25, will essentially replace Nyheim Hines on Buffalo’s roster. Over the weekend, Hines sustained an off-field knee injury during a jet ski accident which will keep him off the field for the entire 2023 season.

Evans profiles as a similar player to Hines.

In addition to his experience as a rusher, like Hines, Evans has returned kicks as well. Evans will be an immediate player to watch when the Bills begin training camp on Wednesday.

Selected in 2020, the Tennessee Titans waived Evans after just two season. Injuries hampered most of his tenure in Tennessee as he only appeared in six games over two years. The 25-year-old recorded 16 carries for 61 yards and four receptions for 38 yards.

Evans was then claimed by the Chicago Bears but spent time between their practice squad and roster in 2022. In Chicago, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 14 handoffs during six game appearances.

Earlier this spring, the Indianapolis Colts signed Evans. However, he was released following the 2023 NFL draft.

Evans is likely behind the likes of James Cook, Damien Harris and Latavius Murray for now. There is still a possibility he carves himself out a role by the end of training camp.

