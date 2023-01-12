Bills sign Cole Beasley to 53-man roster

It looks like Cole Beasley will have a role on Buffalo’s offense in the postseason.

The Bills announced on Thursday that they’ve signed Beasley from the practice squad to the 53-man roster.

Beasley officially appeared in two games after signing with Buffalo’s practice squad in December. He played 11 offensive snaps in the Week 15 win over Miami and six offensive snaps in the Week 16 victory over Chicago.

Beasley caught a 9-yard pass in each game.

The receiver is plenty familiar with Buffalo and its offense, though there is a new play-caller in 2022. From 2019-2021, Beasley caught 231 passes for 2,438 yards with 11 touchdowns for the Bills.

As a corresponding move, Buffalo released offensive lineman Justin Murray.

