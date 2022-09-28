Bills sign CB Xavier Rhodes to practice squad

Amid their ongoing injury bug, the Buffalo Bills have added a veteran cornerback.

The team announced on Wednesday that Xavier Rhodes has signed to the Bills’ practice squad. In a related move, defensive tackle Prince Emili was also added back to the taxi squad.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Rhodes had a free-agent visit with the Bills.

Rhodes, 32, was a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings in 2013. After playing there until 2019, Rhodes signed back-to-back one-year deals with the Indianapolis Colts the past two years.

According to Pro Football Focus, Rhodes turned in a coverage grade of 74.8 over the last two seasons. During that time with the Colts, Rhodes played in a zone-based defense like the one the Bills run.

Rhodes is a three-time Pro Bowler and former first-team All-Pro. He has 13 career interceptions and 92 pass breakups.

During Rhodes’ time in Minnesota, he crossed paths with Buffalo defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier and wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

At cornerback, the Bills are down Tre’Davious White (knee), Christian Benford (hand) and Dane Jackson (neck). Safety Micah Hyde (neck) was also placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.

While Rhodes is not officially on the 53-man roster, the Bills will have the option of elevating him from the practice squad prior to their upcoming game. On Sunday, Buffalo visits the Baltimore Ravens.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire