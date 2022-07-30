Bills sign CB Jordan Miller to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills signed cornerback Jordan Miller on Saturday. The team announced the transaction on Saturday, the sixth day of 2022 training camp.

Miller, 25, was a fifth-round selection of the Atlanta Falcons at the 2019 NFL draft. The defender has a 6-foot-2 frame, a lengthy defensive back by NFL standards.

As a rookie, Miller appeared in 10 games for the Falcons. That was mostly in a special teams role.

After his first season, he was suspended for four games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing substance policy. After sitting out, he then landed on injured reserve due to an oblique injury in 2020 and was released by the Seattle Seahawks.

The end of the year and the 2021 season saw Miller spend time on the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad.

Miller would have an uphill battle to make Buffalo’s final roster. A practice squad position is the more realistic possibility for him at this time.

In a corresponding movie, the Bills released CB Travon Fuller with the waived/left squad designation.

