Bills sign Captain Munnerlyn, place EJ Gaines on IR

The Bills announced a number of moves on the players’ off day, including the signing of cornerback Captain Munnerlyn.

Munnerlyn, 31, played for the Panthers the past two seasons, his second stint with in Carolina. He previously played for the Panthers during his first five seasons in the NFL, with three coming under Sean McDermott when he was Carolina’s defensive coordinator.

The Panthers made Munnerlyn a seventh-round pick in 2009.

He appeared in all 16 games for the Panthers last season, making five starts, and had nine pass breakups, two sacks and an interception.

The Bills also signed defensive tackles Demetrius Rhaney and Roderick Young. They placed cornerback EJ Gaines (core muscle) and defensive tackle Robert Thomas (knee) on injured reserve.

Buffalo cut offensive lineman Nico Siragusa.

Rhaney most recently played with the Hamilton TigerCats in the CFL. The TigerCats cut him Aug. 5.

A seventh-round choice of the Rams in 2014, Rhaney has appeared in 33 NFL games.

The Jaguars signed Young as an undrafted free agent out of North Texas in April. They waived him in May with an injury designation, and he reverted to injured reserve before reaching an injury settlement.