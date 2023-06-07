Bills sign Cameron Dantzler, cut Kyler McMichael

The Bills have made a switch at cornerback.

Veteran cornerback Cameron Dantzler signed a one-year deal with the Bills today, and in a corresponding move the team released cornerback Kyler McMichael.

Dantzler was a third-round pick of the Vikings in 2020 who had a very promising rookie year but didn’t play as well in his second and third seasons. The Vikings cut him this offseason and the Commanders picked him up, but the Commanders then cut him two months later. Now the Bills will see if they can get something out of Dantzler’s talent.

McMichael originally signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted rookie last year and then went on the Bills’ practice squad when he didn’t make the roster in Tampa Bay.

