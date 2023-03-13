Bills re-sign Cam Lewis to one-year deal

The Buffalo Bills have retained one defensive back and pending free agent: Cam Lewis.

Lewis, a restricted free agent, has re-signed with the team. The club announced the update on Monday.

Of note, Lewis was listed by the team as a cornerback when the update on his new contract was made. In the past, Lewis has played both corner and safety and he lined up more in the latter position in 2022.

Lewis is not a western New York native (Detroit), however, he signed with the Bills as an undrafted rookie following the 2019 NFL draft.

On defense, Lewis has only started four games in his career with only 234 snaps since then. His most came last year, 104 total, and Lewis appeared in a career-high 13 games.

Where Lewis adds further value, and specifically as of late, is on special teams. He played in 51 percent of Buffalo’s special teams snap last year, another career-high for him.

In 25 games in the pros, Lewis has notched 21 tackles, including one for loss, with one forced fumble and one pass defended. Pro Football Focus handed Lewis a harsh 47.9 overall grade in 2022, however, his coverage grade was higher at 56.6.

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire