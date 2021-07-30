Friday brings a new tight end to the Bills roster.

The Bills announced the signing of Bug Howard. No corresponding move was needed to make space for Howard in Buffalo.

Howard was undrafted out of North Carolina in 2017 and signed with the Colts as a free agent. He didn’t see any regular season action with Indianapolis and has also spent time with the Browns, Panthers, Broncos, and Jaguars without getting into any games. There was also a stint in the AAF mixed in among his NFL gigs.

Dawson Knox, Jacob Hollister, Nate Becker, Tommy Sweeney, and Quintin Morris are the Bills’ other tight ends.

Bills sign Bug Howard originally appeared on Pro Football Talk