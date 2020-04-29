Bills sign Bryan Cox Jr.

Former Panthers players have been popular additions to the roster in Buffalo and another one joined the team on Wednesday.

The Bills announced that they have signed defensive end Bryan Cox Jr. It’s a one-year deal for Cox.

Cox signed with the Panthers as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and remained with the team on either the practice squad or active roster until November of last season. He had 18 tackles in 19 games and landed with the Browns after being let go in Carolina. Cox started two of six games with Cleveland and recorded 12 tackles and a half-sack.

Cox is the sixth former Panther to join the Bills this offseason. He joins A.J. Klein, Josh Norman, Mario Addison, Vernon Butler and Daryl Williams in following the pipeline to Buffalo.

